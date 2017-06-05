A means to fight hidden hunger

Biofortification alters the genetics of plants to make their output healthier

Biofortification is now among the major objectives for farm researchers to develop crop varieties yielding more nutritious foods. The concept, simply stated, involves enhancing the inherent nutrient content of food crops through means like conventional plant breeding, modern biotechnology or agronomic practices. Such interventions are normally made in the foods that are part of regular diets but do not contain adequate essential nutrients, especially vital minerals and vitamins. The aim is to remove these deficiencies and improve the nutritional value of the diets to make them wholesome. ...

Surinder Sud