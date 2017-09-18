A mid-air misadventure

So what if things continue in their usual dull manner at the Tata group’s airline foray with Singapore airlines, Vistara? Slow and steady, hardly any staff changes and plenty of planned losses. There’s never a dull moment at the group’s second aviation venture in India — AirAsia India. The latest is a series of resignations at senior levels at the airline. A few weeks ago the rumour mill had it that one of the top officials of the airline had been caught in a not-so-official position with a female co-worker while at work (a company spokesperson offered ...