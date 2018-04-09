The 15th Finance Commission faces a minefield of issues. Coming after the positive momentum towards “cooperative federalism”, it has the risks of going backwards.

The quick and complete acceptance of the 14th Finance Commission devolution formula by the government began the positive momentum towards “cooperative federalism”. The closure of the much derided Planning Commission — which was seen as an institution by which the Centre dictated to the states — and its replacement with the Niti Aayog was another positive step in the spirit of ...