A nation divided

On Thursday evening, an altercation on a train between two sets of passengers turned violent. Several of the passengers in one group, young Muslim men, returning home after Eid shopping in Delhi, were injured and one, a 15-year-old boy named Junaid Khan, bled to death on a railway platform in Faridabad after being repeatedly stabbed. The statement given by the victim’s brother, who was also attacked, is disturbing to read: “They flung our skull caps, beard, slapped us, and taunted us about eating cow meat.” Naturally, the facts of the case still have to be proven. But ...