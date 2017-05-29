A nation of cheats revisited

With parents complicit in most academic scams cheating seems to run in our blood

I had every intention of continuing on my current pet theme of garbage for this week too but then a short little story on our Business Standard website caught my attention. The story is the usual one: a medical cheating scam — the kind we are pretty immune to as Indians. The college is one of the usual too — relatively unknown and prone to making rather dramatic claims: SRM University. With three campuses in the country, the college site informed me that SRM University is one of the “top ranking universities in India with over 38,000 students and more than 2,600 ...

Anjuli Bhargava