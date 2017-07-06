A new chapter

By all accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel has been a success. The optics were filled with bonhomie and promises of everlasting friendship and did justice to the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, hugged Mr Modi, called him a “kindred spirit”, greeted him in Hindi – “Aapka swagat hai, mere dost” (I welcome you, my friend) – claimed that a partnership between the two nations was a “marriage made in heaven”, and said that the Israelis had been ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?