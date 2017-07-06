A new chapter

India does well to strengthen ties with Israel

India does well to strengthen ties with Israel

By all accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel has been a success. The optics were filled with bonhomie and promises of everlasting friendship and did justice to the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, hugged Mr Modi, called him a “kindred spirit”, greeted him in Hindi – “Aapka swagat hai, mere dost” (I welcome you, my friend) – claimed that a partnership between the two nations was a “marriage made in heaven”, and said that the Israelis had been ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment