On Friday, the (IIC) in New Delhi held the annual general meeting of its members. It replaced IIC President Soli Sorabjee, senior advocate, with current Governor At the meeting, some members complained how Sorabjee’s tenure saw the character of the club changing with more lawyers and “shopkeepers and traders” being given membership. One member got up to ask what was wrong with traders being given membership. A committee was referred to look into the credentials of some of the new members. The meeting also generated buzz in New Delhi’s power corridors that there might soon be a successor to Vohra in J&K since the president of the IIC was a full-time job. Vohra has been the Governor of the state for almost a decade.