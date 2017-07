was excited when his company, M&M, prepared its first customer bill after the goods and services tax (GST) rollout. M&M’s managing director shared the news on Twitter and billed it a “momentous occasion”. In response, an official with rival Tata Motors threw a challenge: “As competitor we will do maximum number of billings by end of this financial year”. Goenka offered his best wishes to the executive and added that he has “tremendous respect” for Tata Motors.