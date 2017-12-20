A note of caution

JUST IN
But Wednesday saw a stricter Naidu. He expressed his displeasure at ministers not making it to the House in time to lay the papers listed against their names. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (pictured) and Tourism Minister K J Alphons were absent when their names were called by the Chair. “I would like to advise the parliamentary affairs minister to see that ministers who are supposed to lay papers on the table of the House are in the House on time,” Naidu said. If some ministers have other engagements, they should not list papers against their names, he said. “If they (ministers) have any problem, they should not give their names. It can be done subsequently. Please take note of it and convey it to the ministers,” the Chairman said.
