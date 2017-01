On Tuesday, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a Sangh Parivar-affiliated economic think tank, held a round-table conference to review the workings of the NITI Aayog since its inception two years ago. Among those invited were critics of the government’s planning process. A senior NITI Aayog member also attended the conference, but soon realised that the agenda was to slam the performance of the commission. The member sat through some of the initial speeches but left soon after without addressing the experts.