A party gathering

Rashtriya Janata Dal is planning to celebrate its foundation day on July 5 with great fanfare

The (RJD) is planning to celebrate its foundation day on July 5 with great fanfare. Its and will gather at the party office in the morning and then move to founder Lalu Prasad’s residence in the afternoon. The afternoon meeting has been called to discuss Prasad’s August 27 rally — the “BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao” rally for which all leaders of the Opposition parties have been invited — and the political scenario in the state over support to the two presidential candidates and the just-introduced GST. Prasad has personally invited Congress President Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Chief Minister and founder Nitish Kumar has said he will attend the rally if he gets an invite.



Business Standard