A political tinderbox

Mohamed Nasheed, ousted president of the Maldives, living in exile, and the man who tried to propel Maldives towards a multiparty democracy, was in India earlier this week. The Maldives is in a political shambles. And all Indians ought to be concerned. The Maldives was a single-party state until 2008. The executive was in charge of the civil service, the security forces and the judiciary. It also had control over parliament through a “constitutionally appointed” group of members of parliament. The country was ruled for 30 years by Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. This was ...