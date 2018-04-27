A poorly serviced export engine

After five years of stagnation, exports rose by almost 10 per cent in 2017-18. Along with surging import growth (19.6 per cent), this marks the Indian economy’s return to healthy growth.

But the sad news is that we can do much better, if only… Is that not the story of much of India? Some success, often dwarfed by inadequacies and stammering actions. Is underperformance our hallmark, even destiny? Is this tortoise never to really get its turn? A key issue in foreign trade: “Cotton, iron ore and copper, the mainstay of Indian exports to China have come under increasing ...