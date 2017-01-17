A pragmatic move

With GST uncertainty over, time to focus on unfinished tasks

With GST uncertainty over, time to focus on unfinished tasks

Two major decisions were taken at the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Monday, setting at rest the uncertainty over both the administrative jurisdiction and the date for rolling out what will be the country’s biggest indirect tax reform. It has been decided that 90 per cent of assessees with up to Rs 1.5 crore in annual turnover will be administered by the states, leaving only the remaining 10 per cent with the Centre. For assessees above this threshold, the Centre and the states will have an equal jurisdiction, with a computerised system allocating 50 per cent ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment