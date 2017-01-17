A pragmatic move

Two major decisions were taken at the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Monday, setting at rest the uncertainty over both the administrative jurisdiction and the date for rolling out what will be the country’s biggest indirect tax reform. It has been decided that 90 per cent of assessees with up to Rs 1.5 crore in annual turnover will be administered by the states, leaving only the remaining 10 per cent with the Centre. For assessees above this threshold, the Centre and the states will have an equal jurisdiction, with a computerised system allocating 50 per cent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?