A pre-poll divas

Several schools in Delhi that claim to be affiliated to Vidya Bharati

On Saturday, several schools in Delhi that claim to be affiliated to Vidya Bharati, the education wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, organised “Matru-Pitru Divas”, or mother’s-father’s day. Geeta Bal Bharati, a school in east Delhi invited paternal and maternal grandparents of students to the school to felicitate them. Other Vidya Bharati-affiliated schools held similar events. The “Matru-Pitru Divas” was planned as an answer to Valentine’s Day, which, according to the Hindu right wing, is a westernised celebration of romantic love, and therefore decadent. This time, Valentine’s Day falls not only on a working day — Tuesday — but also on the eve of the second phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and the single phase of elections in Uttarakhand.



Business Standard