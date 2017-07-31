A presidency in disarray

If it took 10 days to shake the world with the Russian revolution in November 1917, it may have taken five days of serial disasters in the last week of July for US President Donald Trump to precipitate a global crisis in 2017. Cornered by an aggressive pushback from Congress, the military and mavens within his own party, and battling historically low popularity ratings, it is possible that the maverick president may be dangerously attracted to a diversionary confrontation with China over North Korean missile tests. Many presidents face problems in their initial days in office, but last ...