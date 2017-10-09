JUST IN
A pressing matter

Abhay Firodia is the newly appointed president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers

Business Standard 

Abhay Firodia, the newly appointed president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, was in a hurry in his maiden interaction with the media after the announcement of the auto industry’s monthly sales data. After fielding a few questions, Firodia, who is also the chairman of Force Motors, said he had to rush to a meeting with a minister. “I know it is not nice to cut short the press but it isn’t nice to cut short the minister either,” he quipped.
First Published: Mon, October 09 2017. 22:38 IST

