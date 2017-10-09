A pressing matter

Abhay Firodia, the newly appointed president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, was in a hurry in his maiden interaction with the media after the announcement of the auto industry’s monthly sales data. After fielding a few questions, Firodia, who is also the chairman of Force Motors, said he had to rush to a meeting with a minister. “I know it is not nice to cut short the press but it isn’t nice to cut short the minister either,” he quipped.

