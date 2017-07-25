A proactive approach

With reference to Vinayak Chaterjee’s article, “Making infrastructure disaster
resilient” (July 25), it is a welcome decision by the United Nations to name the framework for disaster
risk reduction after a Japanese city, Sendai. Japan has faced all types of natural disasters and because of the amazing resilience of the Japanese they have emerged out of those crises at the earliest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
initiated the National Disaster
Management Plan (NDMP) last year. The efficiency of the National Disaster
Management Authority, which has been in existence for the last 12 years, is nothing to write home about. With NDMP
every disaster
will be handled by a separate ministry. So, accountability would be taken care of.
The article rightly says that proper maintenance, building the right infrastructure
the first time and preparing first responders well are critical points. That the corpus would be created from infrastructure
spending by both the government and private players and used as and when required are advantages.
The whole approach sounds good as it is proactive rather than reactive where the focus is on minimising loss of life and property and it sometimes takes months to restore amenities.
Bal Govind Noida
