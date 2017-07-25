A proactive approach

With reference to Vinayak Chaterjee’s article, “Making resilient” (July 25), it is a welcome decision by the United Nations to name the framework for risk reduction after a Japanese city, Sendai. Japan has faced all types of natural disasters and because of the amazing resilience of the Japanese they have emerged out of those crises at the earliest.

Prime Minister initiated the Management Plan (NDMP) last year. The efficiency of the National Management Authority, which has been in existence for the last 12 years, is nothing to write home about. With every will be handled by a separate ministry. So, accountability would be taken care of.

The article rightly says that proper maintenance, building the right the first time and preparing first responders well are critical points. That the corpus would be created from spending by both the government and private players and used as and when required are advantages.

The whole approach sounds good as it is proactive rather than reactive where the focus is on minimising loss of life and property and it sometimes takes months to restore amenities.

Bal Govind Noida

