A protest through Twitter

Social media
is emerging as the go-to platform to protest imposition of Hindi in Karnataka.
For the last year or so, people have raised their voice against replacing Kannada with Devanagari
script in bank challans, rail tickets, and metro tickets. Now, a BJP
parliamentarian has joined the chorus. Protesting against a milestone in Channapatna, a tourist spot famous for wooden toys, BJP
MP from Mysuru
and Kodagu, Pratap Simha, on Thursday urged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
to stop “imposing” Hindi in the state. “Sir @nitin_gadkari, which language is this? Literacy rate of Karnataka
is 75.35 per cent. Nearly 25 per cent can’t even read Kannada.”
