A protest through Twitter

Karnataka BJP MP urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to stop "imposing" Hindi in the state

Social media is emerging as the go-to platform to protest imposition of Hindi in Karnataka. For the last year or so, people have raised their voice against replacing Kannada with Devanagari script in bank challans, rail tickets, and metro tickets. Now, a BJP parliamentarian has joined the chorus. Protesting against a milestone in Channapatna, a tourist spot famous for wooden toys, BJP MP from Mysuru and Kodagu, Pratap Simha, on Thursday urged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to stop “imposing” Hindi in the state. “Sir @nitin_gadkari, which language is this? Literacy rate of Karnataka is 75.35 per cent. Nearly 25 per cent can’t even read Kannada.”

