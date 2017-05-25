A question of disorder

With reference to Somasekhar Sundaresan’s column, “A chance to score a judicial point” (May 25), the Justice C S Karnan
saga appears to be more a disorder within the judiciary
than a judge’s accountability to Parliament
or the public at large. Before invoking constitutional provisions of checks and balances, we need to ponder over the following.
First, a judge once appointed can only be impeached. There are no interventions designed in our system between appointment and impeachment. We need to recognise that judges, like any human being, can behave irrationally when it is about their dignity. The judiciary
needs to devise a human resources policy having less severe interventions than impeachment.
Parliament
has a provision to expel a member from the house for misbehaviour. Similarly, public servants
under the executive arm of the state can be suspended from duty so that they can’t use official powers to their advantage. Why can’t there be an in-house mechanism in the judiciary
to prevent a judge from passing orders over his fellow judges and the judges of the Supreme Court?
We need to differentiate between institutional checks and balances, and individuals erring within an institution. Parliament
should intervene only when a malaise is affecting the judiciary
as an institution.
Amit Kumar Upadhyay New Delhi
