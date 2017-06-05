A question of jobs

Policymakers in India frequently have to make decisions that they hope will influence variables such as the number of jobs created, the relative purchasing power of agricultural workers and land-holders, and so on. However, worryingly, the data that are generally used to address these questions have gaps in their timing, or are incomplete in their coverage. It is welcome, therefore, that the government has chosen to move forward with an attempt to remedy this situation. The vice-chairperson of the NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, recently said that a task force created last month would ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?