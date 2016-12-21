A question of trust

Tata Trusts must let go of controlling powers

Tata Trusts must let go of controlling powers

Cyrus Mistry’s resignation from the Tata group’s listed companies may have spared these conglomerates the ructions of his very public battle with Ratan Tata in the immediate future. But his exit does not solve the broader institutional issue that will influence the fate of India’s largest corporate group: Of setting in place governance structures to insulate itself from such controversies and strengthen its ability to survive the dynamic hyper-competition of the coming decades. Even if the group were to replace Mr Mistry with another candidate as chairman of Tata Sons, the ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment