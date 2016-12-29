A question of viability

Fall in solar power tariffs is not without its disadvantages

A sharp slide in solar power tariffs from a high of nearly Rs 18 a unit in 2010 to a record low of Rs 3 is not an unmixed blessing for this up-and-coming sector. In fact, the downside of the price crash may in some respects outweigh the anticipated gains. Though moderation in prices was vital to make solar power competitive against other forms of conventional and non-conventional power, a price crash of this order without concomitant advances in basic technology may prove baneful. Theoretically, cheaper costs can make solar power one of the key forms of energy in the future with positive ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment