A realignment on the anvil: Andhra Pradesh politics is in a churn

is in a churn. The (TDP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and at the Centre, is upset at the Narendra Modi government for not delivering a special economic package to Andhra Pradesh.

During the first half of the Budget session, members protested in both the Houses and the party has indicated that it might part ways with the BJP for the next Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. On February 28, leader and Minister of State for science and technology YS Chowdary has invited key Opposition leaders to Hyderabad for the wedding reception of his daughter. Opposition sources said the presence of these leaders could pave the way for a realignment in Andhra Pradesh and in Central politics.