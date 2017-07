One of the happier people after the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) parted ways with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, or so went the joke in the corridors of Parliament, would be He is the vice-presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While the led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had supported the NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, it decided to support Opposition vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Now that the is allying with the BJP, it is being expected that the might support Naidu. That said, Kumar has a penchant for throwing up surprises.