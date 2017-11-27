A rehabilitation?

Since Friday, there have been large-scale transfers of senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officers in the information and broadcasting ministry. In a significant move, Principal Director General (DG) in the ministry’s Directorate of Field Publicity Neelam Kapur has been given additional charge of the publicity requirements of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Chaitanya Prasad, who until last week was officer on special duty (OSD) to I&B Minister Smriti Irani, will now be the additional DG of Doordarshan News, and also head the ministry’s new media wing. As principal DG (media and communications) Kapur was the chief spokesperson of the government during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) years. She was perceived to be close to the UPA dispensation and was transferred out of that post within months of the Narendra Modi government taking over. Kapur’s transfer signifies her rehabilitation.

