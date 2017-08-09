A resilient business model

Business models today hinge on three main “green lights” or abilities that help them thrive: finding high-value customers, offering significant value to customers and providing good margins. Conversely, business models also try to avoid three red lights: problems in helping customers, difficulty in maintaining market position and impediments to raising funds for growth. Functioning amidst an increasingly complex and challenging business environment has made it crucial for CEOs to adopt new technologies to create innovative business models and ensure they stay ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?