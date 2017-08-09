A resilient business model

Business models today hinge on three main “green lights” or abilities that help them thrive: finding high-value customers, offering significant value to customers and providing good margins. Conversely, business models also try to avoid three red lights: problems in helping customers, difficulty in maintaining market position and impediments to raising funds for growth. Functioning amidst an increasingly complex and challenging business environment has made it crucial for CEOs to adopt new technologies to create innovative business models and ensure they stay ...