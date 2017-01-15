A robust institutional architecture for renewables

Do we need an NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for the solar sector? India’s power industry is today faced with the deep irony that one of the cleanest sources of power, solar, faces almost exactly the same set of problems that have plagued the dirtiest source of power, coal. If these problems are not fixed, India’s ambition of building 100 Gw of solar power capacity by 2022 (currently it is 8.5 Gw) could remain only a visionary aspiration. Long-term foreign institutional investors — from the Middle East, Canada, the US and Europe — are ready ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?