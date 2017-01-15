A robust institutional architecture for renewables

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund could shape a transformational platform

Do we need an NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for the solar sector? India’s power industry is today faced with the deep irony that one of the cleanest sources of power, solar, faces almost exactly the same set of problems that have plagued the dirtiest source of power, coal. If these problems are not fixed, India’s ambition of building 100 Gw of solar power capacity by 2022 (currently it is 8.5 Gw) could remain only a visionary aspiration. Long-term foreign institutional investors — from the Middle East, Canada, the US and Europe — are ready ...

Vinayak Chatterjee