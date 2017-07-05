A rudderless Opposition

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar told his party’s state executive meeting in Patna early this week that the Congress alone was to blame for the current mess in the Opposition. This charge is likely to be intensely debated by leaders of the Congress, but what most of them may not be able to contest is the increasingly visible enfeeblement of the Congress, which is still the largest Opposition party in Parliament. Two recent events have exposed the Congress’ ideological bankruptcy. The first is the decision to field former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira ...