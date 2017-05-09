A rule-based deviation from fiscal path

Govt ability to reverse any deviation from long-term fiscal path depends on nature of expenditure

An important innovation of the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act) Review Committee Report is its introduction of a rule-based deviation from the during times of large swings in the economy. The absence of such a provision in the existing FRBM was a serious weakness, which resulted in the government of the day “pressing the pause button” on multiple occasions. Once the pause button is pressed, the government can do as it pleases, including when and how to get back on to the



and the committee agree that the best approach would be by “cyclically adjusting the deficit targets” and that “calculating such adjustments is not possible at the present time”. However, Subramanian criticises the committee’s proposal for triggering the “escape clause” only in exceptional circumstances — when growth diverges by three percentage points or more from the latest four quarters’ average. He points out that until the clause is triggered, the government’s behaviour is likely to be “dramatically pro-cyclical, aggravating the slumps and booms”. He is correct, but stops short of providing an alternative formulation.



The committee justifies their proposal for allowing deviations only when conditions are “large” and “rare” on the grounds that it preserves “the sanctity and credibility of the framework recommended by the Committee”. They recommend that this issue “should be looked into seriously by future reviews of the fiscal framework”. What do we do until then?



This round, and therefore the debate, is a draw.



The starting point for making any progress from here is the recognition that:



“Pro-cyclicality” is the inevitable outcome of any binding constraint on public borrowing.

Centre and states should have different rules.

Shocks and cycles are very different, and separate provisions need to be made for each.

Return paths to the fiscal rule are sensitive to the nature of deviation; the escape clause should reflect this.

Accept the 2.5 per cent operational target for 2022-23 with a realisation that it can be relaxed up to four per cent without compromising the 40 per cent debt/ objective. Retain the limits for states as specified.

Provide two escape triggers — one at 1.5 per cent change in growth rate with a 0.3 per cent flexibility in fiscal deficit; the other at three per cent change in growth rate with 1.5 per cent flexibility.

Don’t permit any flexibility in the revenue deficit target.

Set up a committee to examine: (a) how far debt/ ratio and can be allowed to fall without serious systemic repercussions; and (b) transition path to a zero primary deficit regime.

(Series concluded)

Pronab Sen

