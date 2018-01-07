JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Losing power: A letter on US freezes aid to Pakistan over terror inaction
Business Standard

A 'running' TV report: Reporter chasing an aide of Rahul Gandhi

The video showed the reporter chasing an aide of Rahul Gandhi from the Press Club

Business Standard 

Television reporting took an all new turn when videos of a reporter from a leading English news channel went viral on Facebook. The video showed the reporter chasing an aide of Rahul Gandhi from the Press Club, where Jignesh Mevani, the face of the Dalit agitation in Gujarat, was supposed to address the media. The aide was seen dodging questions about Gandhi’s presence or his meeting with Mevani. The video took a hilarious turn when, while trying to avoid the questions, the aide ran from one end of the road to the other — all the while being chased by the reporter and his cameraman. Despite the huffing and puffing, the reporter couldn’t get past the aide, who successfully boarded an auto-rickshaw and vamoosed.
First Published: Sun, January 07 2018. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements