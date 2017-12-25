A rural-urban conundrum

Rural India was in the limelight in the week ended December 24. First, rural Gujarat delivered a shock to the BJP by voting largely against the party and reposing faith in an energised Congress.

There was a clear divide between urban and rural voters. While the former voted mostly for the BJP, the latter rooted for the Congress. Reportedly, it got 85 per cent of the urban assembly seats and only 37 per cent of the rural seats. The jolt from the way the campaign unfolded and the final result was big enough to make BJP look less invincible and surprisingly vulnerable in the coming ...