A shawl for Sonia

Oppn leaders, who accompanied Meira Kumar to file prez nomination, made most of the opportunity

Some Opposition leaders, who accompanied Meira Kumar to Parliament where she filed her nomination for the presidential poll, made sure they made most of the opportunity. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Chief Sitaram Yechury were among those present. Some Congress Members of Parliament also turned up and queued up to greet Gandhi. As Kumar and other leaders walked to the Parliament House portico, one Congress MP rushed forward to gift Gandhi a shawl, a bright red one. Gandhi was amused, while some leaders deadpanned. The security personnel collected the shawl from the MP.

Business Standard