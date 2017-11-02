JUST IN
A sign of things to come?

Employees of a bank were surprised to see the logo of their potential acquirer flashing on their computer screens

A south India-based bank is among the candidates for the proposed mergers in the public sector space. Its employees have been on tenterhooks ever since rumours started flying thick and fast that a certain larger bank would take it over. Some employees at the banks’ headquarters were said to be surprised when they logged on to their systems and saw the logo of their potential acquirer flashing on the screen. This fuelled another rumour that the information systems departments are already being integrated and the logo flash was a bug during testing.
