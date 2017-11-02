A sign of things to come?
Employees of a bank were surprised to see the logo of their potential acquirer flashing on their computer screens
Business Standard Last Updated at November 3, 2017 00:29 IST
http://mybs.in/2UaHIrf
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Redefine power & automation with EcoStruxure Grid
- Four-sided curved ceramic body Smart Phone. Click here
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- Adopt the future-ready EcoStruxure Grid
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 now available in India
- Full screen display smartphone made for the world. Rs 3599/-
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU