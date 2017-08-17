A smokescreen

With reference to Jaimini Bhagwati’s column, “Probity and political funding” (August 18), the proposal for issuance of anonymous electoral bonds is a clever move to encourage dubious electoral funding through opaque modes. The need of the hour is transparency and probity in funding to political parties.

The fight against cannot continue unless the process of electoral funding is clean and trustworthy. The arguments raised by the government have rightly been refuted by the author. The roots of lie in the use of ill-gotten money in nurturing political parties, who then offer doles and favours to their donors when in power.



The reduction of limit for cash contribution from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2000 is a half-hearted measure. All contributions to political parties must be from legitimate sources, duly transferred via bank instruments and made public with the names and addresses of donors. This should be ensured by enacting a suitable law.



A major electoral reform would be to bring political parties within the ambit of the Right to Information Act. If the government wants to win the battle against graft, the efforts should begin from its doorstep.

M K Bhandari, Mumbai

