A snub for Sidhu's CM ambition in Punjab

Perhaps Sidhu did not realise that things have a way of getting back to the party leadership

Business Standard 

Why did Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi have to declare a second time that the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab would be Captain Amarinder Singh? It was definitively and categorically to scotch the hopes of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been telling people that once he assumes command in Punjab, he will create conditions helpful for industry to invest within six months. Perhaps Sidhu did not realise that things have a way of getting back to the party leadership.

