A soaring decision

The Union Cabinet’s approval in principle for disinvesting the government’s stake in Air India is a momentous and welcome move. For far too long, Air India has struggled to be financially viable and yet several previous attempts to offload the government’s stake in the airline have come a cropper. So have attempts to bring about a turnaround in the operations of the airline by heavily subsidising it. The last such attempt was made in 2012 when the United Progressive Alliance government opted for an equity infusion of over Rs 30,000 crore. Yet the airline has neither ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?