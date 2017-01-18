A socialist relic

Why does the print media still have a Wage Board?

The announcement by different newspapers of staff lay-offs and closure of marginal editions in the smaller towns has created new uncertainties in an already troubled industry, and underlined the difficult period of transition that the media has been going through. The shift to digital platforms, the arrival of new kinds of competition for advertising from giant entities such as Google, and the financial stresses evident in the English language TV news channels — all of these point to continuing flux, and the near-certainty that at least some of the weaker media outfits will end up as ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment