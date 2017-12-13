JUST IN
Will December be the month for bears?
A stitch in time

Speaking at the BS Banking Round Table 2017, former Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K C Chakrabarty emphasised the need for immediate measures to tackle the issue of NPAs

Speaking at the BS Banking Round Table 2017, former Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K C Chakrabarty emphasised the need for immediate measures to tackle the issue of non-performing assets. Comparing stressed borrowers to ailing people, he said, if one lost valuable time — or the golden hour in medical parlance — one spoilt the chances of speedy recovery. “We are not in an uncivilised society,” he said. “If a person becomes sick you treat him. The earlier it is done, the better are the chances of recovery.”
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 22:36 IST

