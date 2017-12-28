A story of two buildings

There has to be more than one connection between Maharaja of Gaekwad and railways. After all, the then Maharaja (Khanderao) made Baroda the first Princely State to start railways, though initially, in 1862, this narrow gauge line (between Dabhoi and Miyagam Karjan, a distance of 20 miles) had trains pulled by oxen.

Eventually, steam locomotives were introduced in 1873 and this led to the evolution of Baroda State Railway and later, Bombay, Baroda & Central India Railway. Baroda state merged with India through an accession agreement signed in March 1949. All Baroda state’s property ...