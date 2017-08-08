A tale of two power zones

India’s supply of power exceeded demand in June 2017, according to the latest data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). Not only that, peak demand was also lower than peak supply yet again. This yielded somewhat deceptive negative numbers on the peak deficit, numbers that do not mean that India is a power-surplus country or that there were no power cuts. Consumers willing and able to pay for power would have found themselves without power, and have been forced to crank up their diesel generators to keep their homes, industries or commercial establishments running. The ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?