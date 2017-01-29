A tale of two tax provisions

Govt has come out with long-awaited guidelines for applying the PoEM test and the GAAR provisions

The government has come out with the long-awaited guidelines for applying the Place of Effective Management (PoEM) test and the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) provisions. Despite allaying some fears of taxpayers, experts tell Business Standard that the element of subjectivity in applying these rules is still a matter of concern. Why GAAR still makes corporate India jittery The right to plan tax affairs is a fundamental right of every taxpayer. However, there are times when tax planning results in tax avoidance. To prevent this, rules have been introduced, both globally ...

Girish Vanvari/Sudipto Dey