A telling handshake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasising the need for a productive session of Parliament following the Budget announcement. On Tuesday, the first day of the new session, the PM walked across the floor to the Opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha to greet former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and leaders of other political parties. The longest handshake was reserved for Chidambaram, who along with Singh, had on Monday addressed a press conference that punched holes in the Modi government’s economic performance.

