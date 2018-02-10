A terribly confused nation that ought to be renamed Feel Karni Sena

India is terribly confusing these days. A modern nation, fizzing with potential, is also a collection of ancient cultures that hang on to regressive practices. Its democratic right to protest frequently shades into hostage taking. It talks about innovation and creativity and cries offence in the face of innovation and creativity.

It respects its institutions until it disagrees with them. It wants to be seen as strong but it has many sentiments, and they all hurt. The upshot is that everyone feels very bad all the time. We should rename the country Feel Karni Sena. I think we’re ...