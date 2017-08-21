A time to fret and stress

Markets reacted to political turmoil in America. After Neo-Nazi rallies and US President Donald Trump’s lukewarm condemnation of racism, corporate leaders resigned from the Strategic & Policy Forum and the Manufacturing Council, forcing Trump to dissolve both bodies. USA Inc no longer thinks Trump can enable business-friendly legislation. Elsewhere, Japan is sustaining economic expansion for the second successive quarter. The European Union is also experiencing positive growth despite misgivings about Brexit. China is cooling off a little. US-North Korea tensions continue to ...