Consumer sentiment down as expectations falter
A tough task

As secretary, school education and literacy, now, he has to wage a war on the education mafia

The task of tackling the “underground mining and over ground mafia” in the coal sector was “easier” than what he is up against now, said former coal secretary Anil Swarup. As secretary, school education and literacy, now, he has to wage a war on the “education mafia”. And, tackling the “underground mafia in the education sector” has turned out to be a far tougher task, he said in a LinkedIn post.

