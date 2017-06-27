The task of tackling the “underground mining and over ground mafia” in the coal sector was “easier” than what he is up against now, said former coal secretary Anil Swarup. As secretary, school education and literacy, now, he has to wage a war on the “education mafia”. And, tackling the “underground mafia in the education sector” has turned out to be a far tougher task, he said in a LinkedIn post.
A tough task
Business Standard June 27, 2017 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
