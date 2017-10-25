A trade-off is inevitable

Reduce prices and create jobs. This is the ideal economic outcome expected from all businesses today, not only in the long run, but also in the short term. Generally, lower prices allow more consumers to consume goods or services. However, instead of the market forces determining the price levels, is a reduction in price through intervention by courts/regulators/the government always in public interest? Can higher prices actually help consumers at large? Markets have existed since the dawn of civilisation, before modern governments and much before economic regulations were ...