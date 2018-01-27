JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

The Shiv Sena-BJP break-up: So whom does the NDA belong to, anyway?
Business Standard

A treasure(d) question: Who will be the new Congress Treasurer after Vora?

Motilal Vora who has been holding charge since 2001 is 89

Business Standard 

Who will be the new Congress Treasurer? Motilal Vora who has been holding charge since 2001 is 89. Obviously this is not a sustainable project.

Kamal Nath’s supporters are hoping he gets the job. But at 73, he is not exactly a young sprig. The decision might be taken fairly soon.

First Published: Sat, January 27 2018. 20:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements