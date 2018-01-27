A treasure(d) question: Who will be the new Congress Treasurer after Vora?

-
Who will be the new Congress Treasurer? Motilal Vora who has been holding charge since 2001 is 89. Obviously this is not a sustainable project.
Kamal Nath’s supporters are hoping he gets the job. But at 73, he is not exactly a young sprig. The decision might be taken fairly soon.
