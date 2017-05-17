TRENDING ON BS
A tricky debate

Anti-Aadhaar activists said handle @Confident_India belonged to highly placed member of iSPIRT

Business Standard 

The heated Twitter debate between pro- and anti-Aadhaar activists took a bizarre turn this week. Anti-Aadhaar activists claimed the Twitter handle @Confident_India, which had been making personal attacks on them, belonged to a highly placed member of iSPIRT, the organisation behind India Stack. India Stack is part of the Digital India programme aimed to electronically verify businesses, people and services. It was conceived around 2012, to pave the way for private technology solutions to build services on top of Aadhaar.

