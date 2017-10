Diwali brought the bickering Yadav clan of the Samajwadi Party (SP) together on Wednesday. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, his younger brother Shivpal Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav took part in the celebrations on Wednesday. Mulayam Singh also went to meet his estranged cousin Ram Gopal Yadav at his house and the meeting between the two lasted for about an hour. Party members believe the move was meant to unite the family and end the tussle between Ram Gopal and Shivpal.